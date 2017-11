DAVENPORT, Iowa — A few streets will be closed downtown in preparation for, and during, the annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade.

The parade is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18th.

A map of the parade shows that the route starts at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, runs westward, takes a south turn on Scott Street, turns eastward onto 2nd Street and finishes at Iowa Street.

The streets along the parade route will be closed.

