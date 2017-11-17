Video shows pair stealing freezer compressor from Moline Whitey’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moline Police are looking for information on a pair seen on video stealing a freezer compressor from Whitey's Ice Cream.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, it was discovered stolen from the Whitey's location on 41st St. in Moline on Thursday, November 16.

Video shows a white standard cab Ford F150 pulling into the parking lot before two males got out, leaving the driver inside the truck. Police say one suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The pair is seen loading the compressor into the bed of the truck, which has a black grille, black bumper, and has a sticker on the rear window of the driver's side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip using the free app "P3 Tips" for a possible cash reward.