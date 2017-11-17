× Trio accused of home invasion and threats found guilty in federal court

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Three men from the Illinois Quad Cities were found guilty in federal court this week for their roles in a home invasion where they threatened to shoot pregnant women and children.

Deaunta Tyler, 29 and Dalvent Jackson, 24, both of East Moline – and Ledell Tyler, 35, of Silvis – are all scheduled to be sentenced in March after a jury found them guilty of attempted robbery, discharging a firearm during a robbery and being felons in possession of firearms.

According to court records, the three broke into a Rock Island home on the night of Jan. 7 in search of drugs. During the robbery, the defendants “threatened to shoot various occupants of the home, including two pregnant women and several young children.” At least one shot was fired during the robbery as well, according to court records.

The suspects were captured several hours after the robbery when they fled from a traffic stop initiated by Rock Island Police and crashed.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 13 in U.S. District Court. Each defendant faces up to 30 years in prison for the attempted armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm charges, and a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison for discharging a firearm in furtherance of the attempted robbery to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed for the underlying offenses.