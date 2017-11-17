Time capsule from 1982 found bolted to Seattle’s Space Needle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Open it! Open it!

Construction workers renovating the Space Needle's Observation Deck discovered a 35-year-old time capsule earlier this week.

On Friday, crews cut through a wall to get to the container that was bolted to a beam on the Observation Deck.

Its contents were revealed by current and former Space Needle team members who were on hand when the time capsule was installed in 1982.

The capsule contained historic documents, photographs, art and even a master key to all the original locks at the Space Needle.

Space Needle time capsule OPEN! pic.twitter.com/bBUQdB3e8V — Travis Mayfield 🌈🔥 (@TravisMayfield) November 17, 2017

There was even a drawing of the 55-year-old Space Needle on the outside of the capsule, done by the original architect.

The time capsule itself may be the coolest part of all of it. Original architect recreated his original drawing of the needle on the outside! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/bFvjxOPLov — Travis Mayfield 🌈🔥 (@TravisMayfield) November 17, 2017

The $100 million multiyear renovation of the needle focuses on preserving the icon.

The first phase of construction is expected to be finished by May 2018. It will include floor-to-ceiling glass on the restaurant and Observation Deck levels, open-air viewing with glass walls and glass benches, and the first ever rotating glass floor restaurant.