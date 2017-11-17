Season’s first accumulating snow possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for Winter! While it won't be a high-impact event, it's looking more likely that we will see our first minor accumulating snow this weekend.

An area of low pressure will move from Southwestern Iowa into lower Michigan through the course of the next 24 hours. As it does so, it will strengthen. As low pressure systems do that, they are able to produce more precipitation and wind.

At 7:30pm tonight, rain will become widespread ahead of the area of low pressure. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to continue to rise...potentially into the 50s.

As the center of low pressure moves into our area during the late-night hours tonight, a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Temperatures are likely to be in the 50s.

When you wake up Saturday morning, it's still likely that rain showers will dot the skies. Temperatures will be well above freezing. However, within the clouds (where the precipitation is produced), temperatures will be cooling rapidly.

Sometime between 5 and 9am, a process called "dynamic cooling" will mean that snow will be produced at cloud-height. Most of the snow will melt as it falls to the ground, but as dynamic cooling continues snow will make it to the ground.

Snow will be fairly widespread around 10:00am...just in time for the Festival of Trees Parade! While most pavement temperatures will be above freezing, some accumulation is possible...especially on grassy and elevated surfaces.

In the afternoon, snow will move into Northern Illinois and end here.

So how much will fall? This is a rough guesstimate from our in-house RPM computer model. Keep in mind that the first snowfall of the season onto un-frozen ground, But it wouldn't be out of the question to see a few inches. And just because this particular model has 0.2" coming in the Quad Cities, anywhere between a dusting to a few inches is possible. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen