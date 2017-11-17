× Rhythm City Casino joins fight against breast cancer with donation to Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa

The Rhythm City Casino is doing their part to support the fight against breast cancer here in the Quad Cities.

On Friday, November 17, the casino gifted Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa a $10,000 check. The money will go to uninsured and insured women in the Quad Cities and will provide more than 80 screenings and tests to help diagnose cancer.

it’s an extremely important gift since 1 in 8 woman are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

“That’s a staggering number. It’s actually 1 in 5 women in Iowa,” said Executive Director Jenny Brinkmeyer. “It’s very important we’re out there.”