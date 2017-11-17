QC Mallards game postponed after opposing head coach suffers medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Quad City Mallards game on Friday night, November 17, was postponed due to a medical emergency with the Tulsa Oilers' head coach Rob Murray.

Murray, who has been the Oilers' coach since June of this year, was being tended to by medical staff before being transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to the Tulsa Oilers' twitter account.

Oilers Vice President of Communications John Peterson tweeted that he was in the ambulance with Murray, who was alert and communicating but added that "prayers are needed."

Murray, 50, was drafted in the 3rd round by the Washington Capitals at the 1985 NHL draft, spending 16 years in the league. He was inducted into the American Hockey League's Hall of Fame in January 2017.