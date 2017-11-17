Police pursuit through farm fields and into Muscatine caught on camera

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A police chase that started in rural Muscatine county and continued into the city resulted in minor injuries to an officer and the arrest of the vehicle’s driver.

The chase was captured on video and shared on social media by several individuals, including one farmer who shot the video from inside the cab of a tractor.

The video below was shot by Reid Henry, who was driving a piece of farm equipment along a gravel lane when he saw police pursuing a pickup truck through a harvested field.

A second video was filmed in town by Russ Hebert, who captured the pursuit flying through an intersection.

There are few additional details about the pursuit at this time. This is a developing story.