Pennsylvania man buried with two cheesesteaks as part of dying wish

PLAINS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man with a sense of humor and fondness for cheesesteaks got his dying wish.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Richard Lussi, from Plains Township, was a fan of Philadelphia sports teams and Pat’s King of Steaks cheesesteaks. Lussi apparently told family members he wanted to be buried with two cheesesteaks just in case he got hungry in the afterlife.

Richard’s son Dominic Lussi told the Inquirer that when asked what he wanted to take with him when he died, his father replied, “What do you think? Pat’s cheesesteak!”

Lussi’s only other request? No onions on the cheesesteaks.

The 76-year-old father of four died of heart complications on Oct. 10.