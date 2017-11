Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nyrel Sullivan transferred from Dixon to Sterling before his junior. When he got to Sterling he was a good student but had plenty of room to improve. Jason Austin, Principal at Sterling, sat down with Nyrel to help him get his grades up so he could live out his dream of playing college football.

Jason and Nyrel meet 3-4 times each week to discus his grades and what he needs to excel in the classroom. Nyrel has improved his GPA and is on the right track to being able to play at the next level.