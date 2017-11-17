Marines head to to Toys “R” Us aisles to buy toys for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Quad City Marines are filling up shopping carts for the annual Toys for Tots Drive.

Toys for Tots is going on it's 70th year and has helped hundreds of families here bring holiday cheer to their homes.

This year, toy drive organizers are seeing an increase in the number of families registering for gifts.

"Starting our third week of registration and we already have 200 more families this year than we did last year," says U.S Marine Toys for Tots organizer, Alice Ramos.

Registration is underway and families have until December 2nd to sign up.

Sign up is from 9 a.m to 5 p.m Thursday through Saturdays at the Marine's Toys for Tot's warehouse location.

Address is 7922 42nd Street in Rock Island.

