Local student to preform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

One local high school student is preparing for a big week ahead.

She's packing her bags and musical instrument and heading to New York City to preform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Megan Nordstrom is a Senior at Galva High School and is the only student from the inner and outer Quad City area going to the big apple.

Megan found out about the opportunity to play in the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Parade through the Smith Wahlberg Drum Camp. Megan applied for the opportunity and was accepted!

Only a few high school students from around the country were selected for the opportunity to preform live in front of over 3.5 million people and over 50 million watching the parade on television.

"I know a few people who are going but I'm still a little nervous to travel on my own but I'm really excited," said Megan.

Megan got her sheet music with what she will be playing in the parade at the beginning of November. She has been practicing and memorizing the songs she will preform.

"We get there on Saturday, November 18 and we will have three days to practice and get a feel for it before we play on Thanksgiving. It will be crunch time but I'm excited for the experience," added Megan.

Her love of music started around 5th grade. Megan has played the piano for 11 years and the french horn and mellophone for eight.

"I also picked up trumpet and ukulele along the way," said Megan.

If that's not enough, Megan also teaches piano, is finishing up her senior year at Galva High School and also conducts in the marching band there.

Megan plans to continue her love for music after she graduates high school. She plans to attend college at Northwestern and major in speech pathology.

Students from Chicago and Springfield are also heading to New York City to preform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.