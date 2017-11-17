Family feud ends with two stabbing victims in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A family fight turned violent on Friday night, November 17, when a knife was pulled on two family members.

Officials say the fight took place between three men, all who lived in the same house on Wilkes Ave. in Davenport. Two of the men suffered stab wounds, one with moderate to severe, non-life threatening injuries and one with moderate injuries.

One man was arrested after being tackled and held outside of the residence, police say. He was charged with willful injury, going armed with intent, and domestic assault with a weapon.