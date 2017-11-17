× Cordova toy inventor reaches finale of ABC’s ‘The Toy Box’

CORDOVA, Illinois — Bob Windt can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The toy tunnel, that is.

Windt, of Cordova, Illinois, has been voted through to the finale of the ABC’s “The Toy Box,” a show that features amateur inventors competing for a top prize of $100,000 cash and a contract with Mattel to bring their showcased toy to market.

Out of the seven inventors competing, Windt made it to the top 3 before receiving a unanimous vote from the judges to advance to the final round.

We first brought you the story of Windt’s journey back in October when he was still competing for a spot. But now, he’s in it to win it with his lightweight remote-controlled hovercraft.

The season finale will air Sunday, November 19, at 6:00 p.m. on ABC.

Good luck, Bob!