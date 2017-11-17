× Burlington Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Friday shots fired call

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are looking for a man they say is connected to a shots fired call reported on Friday morning, November 17.

According to the Burlington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of South 8th Street for reports of shots fired just before 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say they found several shell casings near Angular and South 9th St. There were no injuries reported but police were able to gather multiple witness and victim statements. A suspect was developed based on those statements and video surveillance of the area.

Later Friday afternoon, officials say a search warrant, related to the shots fired call, was conducted by the Des Moines County TRU team in the 700 block of Lewis Street in Burlington.

Two warrants were issued for the arrest of Adderryl Harris, 29, of the Lewis Street residence in Burlington. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of firearm by felon.

Officials say Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319-753-8370.