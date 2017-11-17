× A wintry mix…even a change over to snow is still on track for Saturday

Rain will continue from time to time as we go through the overnight hours, when amounts will range between a quarter to a half an inch.

The rain will continue through Saturday morning, but given the sharp drop in temperatures aloft during this period a mix to even a brief change over to snow is still expected. This is very similar to last Saturday when the rain changed over to a burst of snow producing a small grass covering in spots. We’ll likely see that again with the better chances more north and west of the Quad Cities where amounts could add up to an inch. Roads will be wet but not slick.

The next issue will be the wind as gusts could reach over 30 mph. Not the greatest news for the aerial balloons at the Festival of Trees Parade as winds may be too strong to carry them.

30s will be common during the day on Saturday with wind chills in the 20s. Skies will clear later that day setting up for a bright but cold and less windy Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

