We Need YOUR Questions for Mr. Thanksgiving!

It's been taking place on Thanksgiving since 1970 and this year is no different.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Good Morning Quad Cities is having "Breakfast With..." Mr. Thanksgiving ahead of his 47th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall in Moline that night at 4pm.

Bob Vogelbaugh is going to join us at the Hy-Vee "on the Avenue," 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. He's going to tell us all about this year's event, how you can still, and explain more about the big changes taking place in the years ahead.

