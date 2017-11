Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA, Illinois -- The Savanna and Sebula Bridge is expected to reopen.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said drivers will be able to use the bridge starting Friday afternoon, November 17th.

The new bridge cost $80 million and replaced the former bridge, which was built in 1932. The old one, which had its last cruisers on it in late October 2017, is expected to be demolished in 2018.