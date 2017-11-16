× Rain to return by the time our weekend begins

Just couldn’t blow out most of these clouds today and the result kept temperatures around 40 degrees for daytime highs.

Fortunately, this cold day will not lead to a major drop in temperatures overnight as lows will only drop in the lower 30s. A southerly wind will begin to kick in on Friday as our next rainmaker moves in from the west. This will allow temperatures to climb in the upper 40s. As far as the moisture, spots of drizzle is still expected during the day but the better coverage continues to be that night into Saturday morning.

Colder air will begin to pour in just about the time the rainfall comes to an end. If the rainfall stays a touch longer then snow could be mixed or briefly change over on Saturday morning before we dry out that afternoon. The bottom line, roadways may be wet but not slick.

Chilly weekend it will be with highs pretty much in the 30s and lows in the 20s The weekend’s brightest is still on track for Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

