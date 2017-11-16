Police: Semi driver seriously injured in accident on I-88 ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- The driver of a Semi truck was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon, November 16, police say.

According to the Illinois State Police, just after 1:00 p.m., the Semi was traveling on the ramp from I-80 east to i-88 east when the truck crossed over the left shoulder of the road and rolled onto the driver's side.

Officials say the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was freed and flown to Iowa city with serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic on I-88 was shut down briefly.

Police say crews remain on scene and traffic will be shut down as needed during the recovery process.

The East Moline Fire and Police Departments, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and MedForce all responded to the scene.