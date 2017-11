Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for information on a man they say committed bank fraud back in October.

Bettendorf Police say the man pictured went to two Quad City Bank locations on October 23 and made large, fraudulent withdrawals. They say he posed as a doctor and was well-dressed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip on their free app "P3 Tips" for a cash reward.