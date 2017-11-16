Parents say dangerous driving near Hamilton School is putting kids at risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Parents and neighbors near Hamilton School say it's only a matter of time before a student gets hurt during the chaotic drop-off and pick-up hours.

The problem, they say, is dangerous driving in the neighborhood behind the elementary school.

"We just see a lot of cars, parents, people in the neighborhood going to work who just don't stop, hardly slow down. We'll be approaching the intersection, and they just keep driving through to get to where they need to be," said Brian Krantz, a Hamilton parent who lives nearby.

Krantz says he frequently sees drivers rolling through stop signs, talking on their cell phones, and even making U-turns in the middle of the 9th Street and 32nd Avenue intersection.

Krantz walks his son to school every day because he's worried about his safety.

"He's 10. I would think he could walk, you know, about a block to school without having to worry about it, but I just don't think people pay attention," said Krantz.

Moline Police have stationed officers and squad cars in the school zone to try and discourage drivers' risky behavior. They say it hasn't done anything, though, to get drivers to obey the law.

"You feel like we're playing with borrowed money here, because sooner or later, you feel like a kid is going to get hit. We just want people to be more aware of their surroundings, start stopping at stop signs, and pay attention in school zones, so we don't have an injury," said Det. Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department.

Griffin said the department would rather not have officers sit and write tickets all day, but if drivers don't start following the rules, they'll have no choice.

Tickets vary based on the infraction, but most fines are more than $100.

Neighbors have also been talking with city leaders and school officials, and there may be more signs or lights added to the existing stop signs in the coming months.