Multiple fire departments assist with Wheatland house fire

WHEATLAND, Iowa -- Multiple fire departments spent Thursday morning, November 16th fighting a house fire on the northwest part of town.

The fire, at a home in the 200 block of North Street, started around 7:30 a.m.

According to the chief of the Wheatland Fire Department, there were no injuries and nobody inside the home.

Wheatland, Dixon, Lost Nation and Calamus volunteer departments assisted in putting out the fire. Firefighters remained on scene beyond 9:30 a.m.