Iowa American Water warns of possible scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has sent a warning to customers of a potential scam in the area.

The company issued an advisory warning to be wary of people posing as water company personnel in order to gain access to customers’ homes.

Company leaders say the warning comes after a customer in Bettendorf reported an individual knocked on their door claiming to be a water company employee and asked for access to the home. The individual was denied access because there was no appointment scheduled and the supposed employee did not have an ID badge.

“For the safety of our customers, we are issuing this alert,” said Mary Jane Midgett, Director of Operations for Iowa American Water. “Customers are always encouraged to contact our customer service center at 1-866-641-2108 if they are unsure of the identity of someone who comes to their home as a representative of Iowa American Water. It is always better to err on the side of safety and confirm someone’s identity before allowing them inside your home.”

Iowa American Water recommends customers remember the following to ensure their safety against imposters: