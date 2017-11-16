Iowa American Water warns of possible scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has sent a warning to customers of a potential scam in the area.
The company issued an advisory warning to be wary of people posing as water company personnel in order to gain access to customers’ homes.
Company leaders say the warning comes after a customer in Bettendorf reported an individual knocked on their door claiming to be a water company employee and asked for access to the home. The individual was denied access because there was no appointment scheduled and the supposed employee did not have an ID badge.
“For the safety of our customers, we are issuing this alert,” said Mary Jane Midgett, Director of Operations for Iowa American Water. “Customers are always encouraged to contact our customer service center at 1-866-641-2108 if they are unsure of the identity of someone who comes to their home as a representative of Iowa American Water. It is always better to err on the side of safety and confirm someone’s identity before allowing them inside your home.”
Iowa American Water recommends customers remember the following to ensure their safety against imposters:
- Stop and think: Are you expecting anyone to come to your home? Iowa American Water does not typically send a service worker to your home unannounced.
- All Iowa American Water employees have company-issued photo ID cards to verify their employment.
- Iowa American employees drive company vehicles with an Iowa American logo printed on the side and have a uniform, jacket or hat with the company logo.
- Iowa American Water employees do not request entry to your home after dark unless it is an emergency call requested by the customer or an appointment for service work that has been scheduled in advance by the customer.
- If in doubt, you should always contact the water company for employee verification or contact the local police department.
- Iowa American Water advises customers to never admit a person into their home if they are doubtful of that person’s identity.