International scam targets people looking to buy a pet online

MOLINE- The Better Business Bureau is warning people of an oline scam targeting people looking to buy a pet.

The BBB's Sandra Bowden joined us Wednesday, November 15 during WQAD News 8 at 11 for Scam Tracker. She says overseas scammers post online pictures of pets to what looks like a professional website, and they use those pictures to hook potential buyers into making upfront payments.

"That's the problem," Bowden said. "[The pets] look so cute and cuddly. Then, you go ahead and pay for that pet, and you call them back, and they go, 'Oh we're so sorry,' Most of them [say] 'There is a fee for insurance and shipping.'"

Bowden recommends researching the business and its owners before you send any money.

