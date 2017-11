Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A fire at a home in Davenport has displaced three residents.

The fire broke out at a house on Brown Street Wednesday evening, November 15th, and multiple crews responded.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived, but it only took them about five minutes to get the fire under control.

Three people were displaced, but the American Red Cross was not asked for assistance in this incident.