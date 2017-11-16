Happy Joe’s Getting Ready for 45th Annual Holiday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Birthday Happy Joe's!

Happy Joe's is celebrating its 45th Birthday on November 16th, 2017 - by releasing the details of its upcoming party for children with special needs.

The annual holiday party takes place Tuesday, December 5th and Wednesday, December 6th at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. There will be two parties both days - one at 9:30am and one at 11:30am.

The event will include Happy Joe Whitty, his faithful dog Happy, the Happy Dancers, as well as Santa - according to a press release.

Happy Joe's has been hosting this party since 1972. Nearly 169,000 children have benefited from the parties over the last 45 years.