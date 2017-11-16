× Funeral arrangements set for former RICo Sheriff’s Captain Richard ‘Dick’ Fisher

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Funeral arrangements have been set for retired Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department Captain Richard “Dick” Fisher.

Fisher passed away at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 15th.

In his career, Fisher was sworn in as a deputy sheriff with the sheriff’s office in March of 1969; he retired in May of 2012 after serving 43 years. During those years, he moved up the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain and finally chief deputy.

When he passed away he was serving as the chairman of the Rock Island County Public Building Commission.

Arrangements have been posted along with Fisher’s obituary on the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home website. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home in Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Moline.

A memorial will be put in place at the Rock Island County Justice Center Annex.