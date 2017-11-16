Area high school students vie for scholarship money in Junior Achievement competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Area teenagers had the opportunity to act as company CEOs and compete for real money on Wednesday in Davenport.

It was all part of the Junior Achievement Titan Competition, which was made up of eight area high schools.

Wednesday's final round, held at Palmer College, featured teams of four working with a mentor to turn a new product into a profitable business model. The groups make decisions on things like cost, marketing, and development.

The winning team, from Mediapolis High School, placed first, winning each member a $1,000 scholarship. They were followed by Geneseo High School and Pleasant Valley High School, both winning scholarship money as well.