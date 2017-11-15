× When firearm hunting seasons begin in Iowa & Illinois

Firearm deer hunting season is upon us in Illinois and Iowa.

In Illinois, the first weekend of Firearm Deer season is from Friday, November 17th through Sunday, November 19th and Thursday, November 30th through Sunday, December 3rd. Click here for hunting seasons in Illinois.

In Iowa, shotgun deer season goes from Saturday, December 2nd through Wednesday, December 6th and from Saturday, December 9th through Sunday, December 17th. Click here for hunting seasons in Iowa.

Click here for information on getting your license to hunt in Illinois and Iowa.

