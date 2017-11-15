Sterling will play their first semifinal football game in school history. The Golden Warriors will host Chicago Phillips for the chance to make it to the State Championship game.
Sterling prepares for first semifinal football game
-
Sterling Football makes history with quarterfinal win
-
The Score Sunday – Sterling FB, Sterling Newman FB, Monmouth College FB, FCA -UT Basketball
-
Redskins players decide to surprise boy in Virginia GameStop
-
Sterling Newman looks to speed up the game
-
Sterling Newman runs past Orion
-
-
The Score Sunday – Orion Football, First Tee Golf, Augie BB and FCA-Jayde VanHyfte
-
Pleasant Valley sweeps Muscatine in Regional semifinal
-
Bettendorf eyes revenge, better results at the Dome
-
Wilton best rival Durant
-
Bettendorf sweeps Regional opener
-
-
Ridgewood Spartans Create Unique Grand Finale For The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally Season
-
Iowa H.S. Football pairings
-
Illinois High School Football Playoffs