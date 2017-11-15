× Life in prison is sentence for Davenport parent killer

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sean Freese, the Davenport man who shot and killed his parents in their rural Davenport home a little more than one year ago, was sentenced to life in prison with not chance of parole on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in district court.

Freese was found guilty after a jury trial on Oct. 9 of the shooting deaths of Kevin and Donna Freese.

During the trial, prosecutors said Sean Freese was fed up with their rules, and used an AR-15 they had bought him as a gift to kill them in their sleep. They also said just hours after the murders of his parents, Sean Freese told a friend he had gotten into an argument with them and “just snapped.”