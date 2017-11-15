Rock Island County Preservation Society wants old courthouse saved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - The death of Rock Island County Building Commission Chairman Richard Fisher is delaying a decision in to the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Fisher died early this morning at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island.

Tonight, County Board Members heard from one group that wants the building saved, the Rock Island County Preservation Society says it needs to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This comes days after Chief Judge Walter Braud requested the old courthouse be torn down once the new one is built.

"It is likely eligible for the national registry because of it's history not because of it's architecture because that has been compromised as we can see when the roof structure is gone," said Diane Oestreich, Rock Island Preservation Society.

Preservation Society members say they plan to talk to the board about the historical value of the building when they discuss it next month.