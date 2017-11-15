× Police: Scattered vandalism reported in Burlington; windows shot out of businesses, vehicles

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a rash of vandalism scattered all over the city.

Numerous complaints that windows were shot out of vehicles, homes and businesses were reported to the Burlington Police Department. It happened between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 14th.

As of Wednesday morning, Lt. Adam Schaefer told News 8 that police have gotten nearly two dozen reports of vandalism. Investigators were sifting through video surveillance to try and identify suspects.

If you have property damage to report or any home surveillance video that might be helpful to the investigation call the Burlington Police Department 319-753-8366. Burlington Area Crime Stoppers also takes information at 319-753-6835; you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.