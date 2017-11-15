People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is…

(CNN) — He’s a “Voice” coach and a superstar. Now he’s officially a heartthrob. Blake Shelton has been named the 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

Shelton had a humble response to the news.

“Y’all must be running out of people,” he told the publication. “Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

Shelton, 41, said his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to accept the honor, which typically comes with sarcastic bragging rights and a fair amount of teasing in Hollywood.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,” Shelton said of Stefani.

The singer also wanted to throw the title at fellow “Voice” coach Adam Levine, who was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2013.

“As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about,” Shelton said.

Quad Citians will have a chance to see the sexiest man on the planet when he performs at the Taxslayer Center on Feb. 23.