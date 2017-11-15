× One more round of rainfall before we reach the weekend

Great to see the sun make an appearance in our afternoon skies after a fairly gloomy start to our day. Brisk northwest winds has been slowly dropping our temperatures this afternoon as will continue such as we head through the overnight hours. Expect a pretty chilly night with lows dropping around the mid to upper 20s.

Plenty more sun is still on schedule for Thursday as we ease up on those winds. Have the heavy jacket ready as temperatures will only peak near the mid 40s.

That take us to our next round of rainfall which is still on track for later Friday before ending by sunrise Saturday. Winds will pick up again but this time out of the south allowing temperatures to reach just over the 50 degree mark.

Passage of this rain will bring in a blustery wind along with a few flurries early on Saturday as the air will feel more like in the 30s.

Looking ahead, Thanksgiving week continues to stay on the quiet and dry side. I’ll keep you updated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

