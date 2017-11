× Meet our local talent auditioning for Quad Cities Idol

Sixty five talented young men and women took their shot at reaching their dream… the dream of becoming Quad Cities Idol.

On Tuesday November 21st at 6:30 p.m. , Genesis and WQAD News 8 present Quad Cities Idol. Meet some of our contestants as they audition in front of our panel of judges. Hear their hopes and dreams and find out how they came to be a Quad Cities Idol.

Back in August, WQAD partnered with local sponsors including Circa ’21, Dunkin Donuts, Group O, and Midwest Technical Institute in a local audition event for this season’s American Idol at Circa ’21 in Rock Island. At this Quad Cities Idol event, one contestant was a given a Silver Ticket to audition in front of American Idol producers this fall in Los Angeles. Two additional contestants were awarded Front of the Line Tickets to audition at the American Idol bus tour stop in Chicago.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves on SUNDAY, MARCH 11 (7:00–9:00 p.m.), at its new home on WQAD and The ABC Television Network.

The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off in August, as the Idol Bus traveled from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, in its pursuit for talent, covering 23 cities across the country. Auditioning was made easier than ever as hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online, as well as via select social media platforms using an official tag, #TheNextIdol, cultivating over 300,000 posts. Also, for the first time in “American Idol” history, hopefuls had the opportunity to audition through a livestream platform.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation, are music industry forces and superstar judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved series.

“American Idol” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin, along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.