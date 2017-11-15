Knitters wanted to help make tiny hats for newborns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Heart Association is looking for people who know how to knit or crochet to be part of a nationwide project.

In February of 2018, the organization is planning to give out little red hats to thousands of newborns all over the country. It's all part of a campaign called "Little Hats, Big Hearts," which aims to encourage parents to live heart-healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

Genesis Health System in the Quad Cities is participating. Click here to learn how you can be part of the project.