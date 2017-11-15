× Genesis Medical warns of phone scam in Mercer County

ALEDO, Illinois — A phone scam is making its way around Mercer County, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo warns.

According to Genesis, the scam involves residents receiving “robo calls,” indicating “they have an important message about a wellness package.”

The calls appear to come from the main laboratory number of Genesis Medical Center, Aledo (309-582-9160) but they are actually being made from different phone numbers. They do not originate from any Genesis-affiliated offices.

Genesis advises anyone who receives the call to hang up. Do not share any personal or financial information.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is urged to notify the Aledo Police Department or Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.