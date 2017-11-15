Former NFL player weighs in on Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT- A former National Football League (NFL) player says progress is being made on the National Anthem controversy.

We had Breakfast With...Julian Vandervelde Thursday, November 9 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The former Philadelphia Eagle and Iowa Hawkeye says when Colin Kaepenick protested during the National Anthem, it raised the topic of officer involved shootings of black men. Now, Vandervelde says players are getting their message across in more respectful ways than just kneeling during the National Anthem.

"I don't think we get to the point we get to today in the national discussion if we don't have the guys doing it first, what many people considered 'the wrong way,'" Vandervelde said Thursday.

Monday, GQ Magazine named Kaepernick its 'Citizen of the Year.' Vandervelde also touched on the NFL's television ratings and why they're down as of late. Vandervelde also touched on how young players can avoid head injuries and what he's doing now that he's out of the NFL.

