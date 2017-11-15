× Emergency crews battle blaze in Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Crews responded to reports of a home on fire in the 1100 block of Brown St. in Davenport on Wednesday night, November 15.

Once on scene, Davenport Fire District Chief Joe Smith says crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Chief Smith says they were able to get the flames under control within five minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as crews continue to look for any extension of the blaze within the walls and ceiling of the home.

According to Chief Smith, there was heavy damage to a porch but there was no one in the home at the time of the fire.