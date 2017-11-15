Don’t let today’s temperature drop catch you off guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers will exit the region late this morning with increasing sunshine for the afternoon. But the real cold air behind today's cold front won't move in until late-afternoon and early-evening. That's when you'll really feel the change.

We'll have high temperatures around 53 degrees in the 2-3 p.m. timeframe. After that, temps will tumble significantly on the heels of gusty northwest winds.

Temperatures will fall to 46 degrees by 5pm and into the 30s by bed time tonight. On top of that, we will have wind chills thanks to winds gusting above 25 mph.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen