Walmart responds to viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at Ohio store

CELINA, Ohio – Walmart has responded to a viral video that shows carts of food being thrown out at a store in Ohio, according to WJW.

Gary Joe Ahrns posted a Facebook Live video on November 6 outside of the store. He showed video of the carts, many of which were filled with food including milk and ham.

At one point, Ahrns picks up some of the food and notes they are not expired. He asks a manager if he can take some of the food and is told no.

On Monday, Walmart posted a response on Facebook: