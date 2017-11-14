× Turkey surplus in Iowa could mean cheaper prices for you

A reported surplus of turkeys in Iowa may make for a cheaper grocery trip this Thanksgiving.

With turkey production on an up-swing, according to the Iowa Turkey Federation’s executive director, shoppers could see more bargains, reported Radio Iowa.

“Our industry is actually in a little bit of an oversupply and so across the board turkey prices are down a little bit,” said executive director Gretta Irwin.

This is a complete 180 from the struggles that turkey suppliers faced back in 2015 when the bird flu was running rampant. During that year, 48 million birds nationwide were killed, including 24 million Iowa laying hens and 1.1 million turkeys.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Retail Report that was released Thursday, November 9th, in the Midwest, fresh whole turkeys are ranging between $1.29 and $1.99 per pound. Frozen whole turkeys range between 37 cents and $1.79 per pound.

The national average back in 2014 was $1.35 for fresh, $1.19 for frozen, according to the Agriculture’s Turkey Market News Report.

