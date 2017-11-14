× Tracking our next round of showers… More later this week

Another gray day it turned out to be as temperatures only managed around the mid 40s for daytime highs. We have seen spots of drizzle today which will be replaced by a steadier light rain as we head overnight. In this phase, temperatures will remain steady around the mid 40s before slowly rising near daybreak as southerly winds blow in.

The light rain will end Wednesday morning before sunshine breaks the skies open by afternoon. Highs by then will reach the lower 50s.

That night into Thursday a clear but chilly period will be witnessed as a brisk northwest wind drop lows in the upper 20s before climbing only in mid 40s that afternoon.

Southerly winds will quickly return by Friday as a system pulls in from the west. This will not only climb temperatures in the warmer 50s but bring in a good chance for showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Blustery and colder air will then return by the weekend with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

