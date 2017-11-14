× Tis the cheese’n: Pizza Hut offers holiday giveaway

Pizza lovers, rejoice.

According to Mobile Marketer, Pizza Hut is promoting a new menu item, the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza, with a chance to win pizza-themed holiday gifts.

So, how does it work?

Customers who tweet the pizza slice and gift emojis followed by the tags #TisTheCheesen and @PizzaHut can win the “Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages.”

The quirky package includes gifts like sweaters, holiday cards, mugs, string lights, and blankets.

Good luck!