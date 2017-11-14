Tis the cheese’n: Pizza Hut offers holiday giveaway
Pizza lovers, rejoice.
According to Mobile Marketer, Pizza Hut is promoting a new menu item, the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza, with a chance to win pizza-themed holiday gifts.
So, how does it work?
Customers who tweet the pizza slice and gift emojis followed by the tags #TisTheCheesen and @PizzaHut can win the “Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages.”
The quirky package includes gifts like sweaters, holiday cards, mugs, string lights, and blankets.
Good luck!