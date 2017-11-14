Senator Chuck Grassley joins us live on GMQC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Republican lawmakers are trying to pass a tax reform bill.

Senator Chuck Grassley joined us on Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday, November 14th to talk about it, sexual harassment, and the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's campaign. To see the entire interview, click on the video above. To see each individual question, see the videos below.

Senate tax writers are not proposing curbing the mortgage interest deduction in their bill, and the Senate GOP plan fully repeals the state and local tax deduction. Grassley went into length about what's in the bill Tuesday morning.

Senator Grassley says the average middle class family of four would see a 'tax cut of more than $1,400.' He also says small businesses would see 'significant tax relief from the rate reduction on the individual side.' Grassley says the tax cut will allow business owners to keep more money in their pocket, so they can employ more people in the long run, and put more people on the tax rolls.

Senator Grassley also touched on the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's campaign Tuesday. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates surrendered Monday, October 30th to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

At the state level, we've learned no information will be released to the public after an investigation into sexual harassment within the Iowa Senate Republican Caucus. The investigation stems from allegations of sexual harassment during a trial involving former staffer Kirsten Anderson. Anderson was fired in 2013 after she says she complained about sexual harassment in the office. Her supervisor says she was laid off because of poor performance, and in the end, a jury awarded Anderson more than $2 million.

