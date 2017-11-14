× Police: Stolen truck crashes near Botanical Center, 2 Davenport teens apprehended

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Two juveniles were caught running from the scene where a stolen truck had crashed near the Quad City Botanical Center.

The truck, reported stolen out of Davenport earlier today, November 14, rolled in the crash, which happened near 24th Street and 3rd Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Many emergency vehicles were on scene.

Police say two 14 year olds, of Davenport, were apprehended and charged with unlawful possession of vehicle, knowing it to be stolen. According to the Rock Island Police Department, both teens were taken to the hospital for precautionary reason, treated, and released. One of the teens was detained, while the other was released to parents.