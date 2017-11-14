Musser Public Library has new home in Muscatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- The Musser Public Library in Muscatine will soon have a new home.

The library was gifted the former HNI Corporation's headquarters, which unlike the current building, is handicap accessible and will offer parking.

The new building will also allow the library to offer more to the community in the form of meeting rooms.

"We were completely in awe because once you've been in this building it is so beautiful and there's something about it that just really touches your soul so we were extremely excited to be able to be in this space," said Director Pam Collins.

Collins says they hope to start renovations next month and to be moved in by spring.