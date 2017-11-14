× Muscatine administrator files lawsuit against city’s mayor

MUSCATINE, Iowa — City Administrator Gregg Mandsager has filed a lawsuit in district court claiming Mayor Diana Broderson defamed him and compromised the reputation of he and his family.

According to Iowa Courts Online the suit was filed on Friday, Nov. 10.

Named along with Broderson in the suit is the City of Muscatine.

Mandasger indicated he planned to file the suit in late October, shortly after a district court judge ruled that the Muscatine City Council’s impeachment of Broderson, which was supported by Mandsager, was illegal. Broderson was reinstated on Oct. 24, and overwhelmingly won re-election last Tuesday.

As part of the judgement, the city and city council were ordered to pay all of Broderson’s legal fees, which are believed to total more than a half-million dollars.

In a statement he sent to media outlets at the time, Mandsager said his reputation has been shot because of what he calls, lies told by Mayor Diana Broderson.

Click here to read Mandsager’s full statement.

“Whether it be the gender discrimination, gender biased issue whether it being banging on the mayors desk saying, I run this city story, that’s been told and there’s 50 different versions,” said Mandsager.

Mandasger is represented by attorney John Judisch of the Carlisle, Iowa firm of Stuyvesant, Benton & Judisch.